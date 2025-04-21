Lobbying Update: $2,110,000 of ABBVIE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$2,110,000 of ABBVIE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"S. 1096, Preserve Access to Affordable Generics and Biosimilars Act Patent litigation reform issues and issues related to post-grant proceedings at the USPTO Value of intellectual property
S. 864, HELP Copays Act Drug cost and pricing policy issues Patient affordability issues Issues related to the 340B program
Public Law 117-169 (formerly known as H.R. 5376, Inflation Reduction Act) Implementation regarding Medicare Part D drug negotiation program and smoothing out-of-pocket costs for patients Policy Proposals related to Medicare Part D and patient cost-sharing Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) drug policy issues and regulatory policy issues Issues related to HCV treatment
H.R. 1328, Supply Chain Security and Growth Act of 2025 H.R. 1990, American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2025 Public Law 115-97 (formerly known as H.R. 1, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) Implementation Policy proposals relating to economic activity in Puerto Rico International tax issues, including OECD digital taxation work program
Issues related to antitrust and competition policy"
ABBV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ABBV stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
ABBV Insider Trading Activity
ABBV insiders have traded $ABBV stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY J. RICHMOND (EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,917 shares for an estimated $6,070,036.
- KEVIN K BUCKBEE (SVP, CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,744 shares for an estimated $4,163,404.
- SCOTT T REENTS (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 17,644 shares for an estimated $3,746,526
- PERRY C SIATIS (EVP, GC AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,143,452.
ABBV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,566 institutional investors add shares of ABBV stock to their portfolio, and 1,575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 8,254,356 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,466,799,061
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,062,998 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,077,394,744
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 5,800,981 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,030,834,323
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 4,661,205 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $828,296,128
- FMR LLC added 4,466,971 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $793,780,746
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,383,302 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $778,912,765
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 4,142,655 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $736,149,793
ABBV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABBV in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
ABBV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABBV recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ABBV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gary Nachman from Raymond James set a target price of $220.0 on 02/03/2025
- Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 02/03/2025
- Charlie Yang from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $210.0 on 10/31/2024
- Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $226.0 on 10/31/2024
