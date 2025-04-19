Lobbying Update: $210,000 of WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD lobbying was just disclosed

$210,000 of WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to international trade policy impact on building a domestic liquefied natural gas (LNG) project and on U.S. LNG exports to foreign nations (no bill).
Issues related to proposed liquefied natural gas export facility in Louisiana (no bill).
Issues relating to 45v credit for production of clean hydrogen and 45q credit for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (no bill).
Issues related to offshore oil & gas lease sales and regulations (no bill).
Issues related to tariffs impact on materials needed to build a domestic liquefied natural gas (LNG) project and on U.S. LNG exports to foreign nations (no bill)."
WDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of WDS stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,659,427 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,087,061
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 955,303 shares (+713.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,902,726
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 531,049 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,284,364
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 500,572 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,808,923
- UBS GROUP AG added 444,532 shares (+1601.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,934,699
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 345,403 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,388,286
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 345,001 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,382,015
WDS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 01/15/2025
