Lobbying Update: $210,000 of CENTERPOINT ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$210,000 of CENTERPOINT ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 3668 - Improving Interagency Coordination for Pipeline Reviews Act - Assigns FERC the lead role in pipeline permitting and improve coordination among federal and state agencies reviewing permitting applications for interstate natural gas pipelines Gas Electric Coordination - Considering options to guarantee that natural gas supply remains plentiful safe, reliable and resilient for both natural gas utility customers as well as for power generation Energy Access - Work relating to continued access to natural gas for direct use Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act (H.R. 2613) - Improved federal-private sector pipeline RD&D via new DOE and NIST pipeline programs Artificial intelligence issues generally Load growth, reliability and resource adequacy generally Data center issues generally Issues related to energy grid supply chain Draft legislation related to cybersecurity Draft legislation related to electric grid/energy infrastructure cybersecurity

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act LIHEAP issues generally H.R. 2486/S.1214 Heating and Cooling Relief Act - Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) alteration legislation FY25 Labor-HHS Appropriations Legislation - Support fully authorized regular LIHEAP funding at $5.1 billion, and ensuring the administrative process is in place to carry out the program

Draft Pipeline Security Act - codifies TSA pipeline cybersecurity activities and develops a personnel strategy to ensure TSA has qualified staff. Draft Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act - To harmonize conflicting industry cybersecurity requirements between multiple agencies. (Staff Discussion Draft) Preventing Attacks and Physical Threats to Pipeline Infrastructure - Any impact on natural gas utility infrastructure.

Pipeline Safety Reauthorization - House Transportation and Infrastructure and Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee are all drafting new pipeline safety reauthorization legislation.

Siting and permitting generally.

H.R. Budget Reconciliation - Corporate tax rate - IRA tax credits - CAMT fix - Permitting regulatory relief - 45V hydrogen production tax credit H.R. 5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Transmission and distribution issues generally Inflation Reduction Act Implementation"

CNP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

CNP Insider Trading Activity

CNP insiders have traded $CNP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTIE COLVIN (SVP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,536 shares for an estimated $563,955 .

. TED POUND sold 6,103 shares for an estimated $210,553

LAURIE LEE FITCH has made 2 purchases buying 2,700 shares for an estimated $100,772 and 0 sales.

CNP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of CNP stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CNP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

CNP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $40.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $41.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $40.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $42.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 03/17/2025

