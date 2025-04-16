Lobbying Update: $210,000 of CENOVUS US CORPORATION (FKA CENOVUS ENERGY) lobbying was just disclosed

$210,000 of CENOVUS US CORPORATION (FKA CENOVUS ENERGY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) issues relating to the Small Refinery Exemption program, RIN obligations, and Reid Vapor Pressure requirements Issues relating to EPA Refinery Risk Management Plan Issues related to H.R. 1435 / S. 2090 (Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act) and potential restrictions on consumer purchases of internal combustion engine vehicles

Potential impacts of tariffs on energy imports"

CVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of CVE stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

