Lobbying Update: $21,000 of ENCORE ENERGY CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$21,000 of ENCORE ENERGY CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Uranium Mining 1872 Mining Law Russian and Chinese Uranium Imports for Nuclear Power Generation

1872 Mining Law Nuclear Fuel Production"

EU Insider Trading Activity

EU insiders have traded $EU stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM M SHERIFF (Executive Chairman) has made 5 purchases buying 110,000 shares for an estimated $158,435 and 2 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $161,942 .

and 2 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated . DENNIS STOVER purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $4,710

EU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of EU stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

