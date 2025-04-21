Lobbying Update: $2,086,640 of NEXTERA ENERGY INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,086,640 of NEXTERA ENERGY INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Electricity transmission generally Clean Energy issues generally Nuclear energy legislation and regulations in general Natural gas supply and pipeline-related issues in general Hydrogen Issues Issues related to ensuring the orderly conduct of NRC actions in general Issues related to energy infrastructure in general Electrification issues in general Electric Generation Interconnection generally Grid Enhancing Technologies

Tax Reform issues in general Renewable energy, energy storage, transmission and hydrogen tax incentives in general

Generation and transmission project siting and federal permitting issues in general National Parkland and water issues in general

Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) in general

Inflation Reduction Act Labor Health and Human Services and Education and related Agencies Appropriations (specifically Low-Income Home Energy Assistance funding)

Cybersecurity issues in general

FCC spectrum regulatory issues

Trade and Tariffs in general

Defense issues in general"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

NEE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

NEE Insider Trading Activity

NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808

JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,228 institutional investors add shares of NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NEE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEE forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.