Lobbying Update: $2,086,640 of NEXTERA ENERGY INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,086,640 of NEXTERA ENERGY INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Electricity transmission generally Clean Energy issues generally Nuclear energy legislation and regulations in general Natural gas supply and pipeline-related issues in general Hydrogen Issues Issues related to ensuring the orderly conduct of NRC actions in general Issues related to energy infrastructure in general Electrification issues in general Electric Generation Interconnection generally Grid Enhancing Technologies
Tax Reform issues in general Renewable energy, energy storage, transmission and hydrogen tax incentives in general
Generation and transmission project siting and federal permitting issues in general National Parkland and water issues in general
Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) in general
Inflation Reduction Act Labor Health and Human Services and Education and related Agencies Appropriations (specifically Low-Income Home Energy Assistance funding)
Cybersecurity issues in general
FCC spectrum regulatory issues
Trade and Tariffs in general
Defense issues in general"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
NEE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 11/25, 11/07 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
NEE Insider Trading Activity
NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808
- JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
NEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,228 institutional investors add shares of NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 7,440,014 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $533,374,603
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 6,189,259 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,707,977
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,865,464 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $420,495,114
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,447,115 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $390,503,674
- FMR LLC removed 4,549,986 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,188,496
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 4,345,741 shares (+246.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,546,172
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,013,153 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,702,938
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
NEE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for NEE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEE forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.