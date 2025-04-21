Lobbying Update: $2,070,000 of ORACLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$2,070,000 of ORACLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1968, the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 Issues related to Defense Appropriations, specifically IT modernization and oversight at the Department of Defense. Issues related to government-wide IT modernization and cloud adoption, including issues related to modernization of Department of Defense business systems. Issues related to government certification and cybersecurity standards for Cloud Service Providers. Issues and provisions related to Appropriations for electronic health records systems and implementation of Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Affairs electronic health record systems.

E.O.14166 - The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act Issues related to IT modernization, procurement, services, trade, licensing and security and cybersecurity standards in the software development and hardware industry. Issues related to Executive Order - The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. Implementation of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act; issues related to software assurance. Issues related to global competitiveness and the roles of government agencies in these issues. Issues related to cloud computing and cloud security, adoption, and migration. Issues related to data centers. Issues related to government cloud security standards. Issues related to technology platforms, including consumer data privacy and protection, data transfer, interoperability, portability, and data valuation. Issues related to software vulnerabilities research, disclosure, and management. Issues related to open source software security. Issues related to data governance. Issues relating to telecommunications and network security. Issues relating to supply chain security, privacy, and the Internet of Things. Issues related to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning innovation policy, research, development, and related export controls. Issues related to government procurement and standards for multi-cloud acquisition.

Issues relating to IT procurement, modernization, acquisition, oversight and transparency. Issues related to cloud adoption. Issues related to defense, information systems, information security, and government cybersecurity regulations. Issues related to Department of Defense and veteran health facilities. Issues related to Department of Defense adoption of electronic health records, veterans' health and population health. Issues related to supply chain security and semiconductors. Issues related to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning innovation policy, research, and development.

Issues related to government IT modernization, procurement, and workforce. Issues related to policy, cybersecurity, and security standards related to IT and cloud services procurement by government agencies. Issues related to government software development and licensing. Issues related to Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion Issues relating to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning innovation policy, research, development, and related export controls. Issues related to government procurement and standards for multi-cloud acquisition.

Issues related to IT modernization, software development, procurement, cloud adoption, and security. Issues related to global competitiveness in IT software, hardware, services, and other online services and the roles of government agencies and industry in these issues. Issues related to information, data, and supply chain security. Issues related to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning innovation policy, research, and development.

Issues relating to government cloud procurement and adoption, IT and data center modernization, software assurance, artificial intelligence, and IT supply chain security.

Issues related to IT modernization, procurement, services, trade, licensing and security and cybersecurity standards in the software development and hardware industry. Issues related to global competitiveness and the roles of government agencies in these issues. Issues relating to telecommunications and network security. Issues relating to supply chain security, privacy, and the Internet of Things. Issues relating to 5G.

General issues related to corporate and international tax matters.

Issues related to trade relations, including digital trade, data governance, tariffs, and intellectual property policy in trade agreements. Issues relating to Artificial Intelligence and related export controls.

Issues related to health care modernization and adoption of electronic health records. Issues related to modernization of healthcare technology. Issues related to cybersecurity of healthcare technology systems.

Issues related to Department of Veterans Affairs adoption and oversight of Electronic Health Records. Issues related to Electronic Health Record modernization and implementation. Issues related to IT modernization

Issues related to cloud computing, software assurance, cybersecurity, and data security.

Issues related to Indian Health Service modernization of electronic health records system.

Issues related to power generation for Artificial Intelligence data centers"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/11, 02/27, 02/14.

on 03/11, 02/27, 02/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/05, 02/24 and 0 sales.

on 03/05, 02/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18.

on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ORCL Insider Trading Activity

ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414 .

. CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913

LEON E PANETTA sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $648,850

NAOMI O SELIGMAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $291,620

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,433 institutional investors add shares of ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,304 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 12/20/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/10/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ORCL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORCL forecast page.

ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $200.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 12/10/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.