Lobbying Update: $203,210 of WESTERN UNION lobbying was just disclosed

$203,210 of WESTERN UNION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General remittance issues; human trafficking and smuggling issues; taxes and/ or fees related to money transmission/ remittances and the budget reconciliation process.

Remittance Tax and Reconciliation legislation

Cuba remittances, remittances generally to various countries, remittances to Somalia

Remittance taxes and the reconciliation process,

Remittance tax and implementation thereof, remittance tax and the reconciliation process, section 163(j) deduction of foreign interest/expenses

Cross border remittance issues; remittance issues related to Cuba; legal issues related to the Democratic Republic of Congo; issues related to Ukrainian sanctions; remittance activity and outbound remittance activity from Iraq; bank de-risking; general issues concerning money service businesses; anti-money laundering and terrorist finance issues including money service business know your customer and know your agent requirements; issues related to the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act regarding remittances; issues related to financial fraud; privacy and related issues working with law enforcement; human trafficking; identification requirements for consumers utilizing money transmitters; taxes and/ or fees related to money transmission/ remittances and the budget reconciliation process.

WU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of WU stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WU in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/05/2025

WU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WU recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $9.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $10.5 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 02/05/2025

