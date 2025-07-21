Lobbying Update: $2,030,000 of UNITED AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,030,000 of UNITED AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Customer-related issues. Air Traffic Controller Staffing Levels. Air Traffic Controller Hiring, Training and Infrastructure. Air Traffic Control Reform and Modernization. Government Shutdown Impacts on Federal Aviation Administration. DOT and FAA Regulations. NOTAM Modernization. Issues pertaining to security screening and biometric technology. Issues pertaining to cabotage regulations. Issues pertaining to airline frequent flyer programs. Issues pertaining to airline workforce and labor. S. 697, Air Traffic Control Workforce Development Act of 2025, all provisions. S. 1985, Safe Operations of Shared Airspace Act of 2025, most provisions. H.R. 3530, Flight Education Access Act, all provisions. P.L. 118-63, FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, most provisions. Credit Card Competition Act (no current bill number), provisions related to aviation. H.R. 1719/S. 144, Farm to Fly Act of 2025, all provisions. S. 1422, Farmer First Fuel Incentives Act, provisions related to aviation.

Budget Reconciliation - Air Traffic Controller Staffing. Budget and appropriations related to the airline industry for Fiscal Year 2025 and Fiscal Year 2026.

Issues pertaining to Aviation taxes and fees. Issues pertaining to tariffs. Budget Reconciliation - Sustainable Aviation Fuel Tax Credits, TCJA tax provisions. Issues pertaining to Sustainable Aviation Fuels.

Issues pertaining to Sustainable Aviation Fuels."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

UAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 474 institutional investors add shares of UAL stock to their portfolio, and 405 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UAL in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UAL forecast page.

UAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $108.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $114.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $109.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Daniel Mckenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $89.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Tom Fitzgerald from TD Cowen set a target price of $88.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 04/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.