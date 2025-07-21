Lobbying Update: $200,000 of PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$200,000 of PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R.1 - The One Big Beautiful Bill Act H.R.5376 - Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (117th Congress) Distribution transformer issues generally; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues generally; Transmission and distribution issues generally Resiliency issues generally;

Issues related to drone supply chain Supply chain issues generally;

H.R. 2444 - To establish the Supply Chain Resiliency and Crisis Response Office in the Department of Commerce, and for other purposes. H.R. 2454 - To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to extend the publicly traded partnership ownership structure to energy power generation projects and transportation fuels, and for other purposes. H.R. 3616, Reliable Power Act H.R. 1047, Grid Power Act H.R. 3632, Power Plant Reliability Act H.R. 3638, Electric Supply Chain Act H.R. 3157, State Energy Accountability Act H.R. 3617, Securing Americas Critical Minerals Supply Act H.R. 3628, State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act S.1757 - To amend the Atomic Energy Act of 1954 to provide for more efficient hearings on nuclear facility construction applications, and for other purposes. H.R. 471, Fix Our Forests Act Data center issues generally Electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure generally Issues related to electric transmission policy Issues related to reliability and resource adequacy generally Clean energy issues generally Issues related to distribution transformers Draft legislation on transmission; Artificial intelligence issues generally; Load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy generally; Energy security issues generally; Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Issues related to energy sector impacts from tariff policies; Draft legislation related to cybersecurity; Draft legislation related to electric grid/energy infrastructure cybersecurity

H.R.1968 - Making further continuing appropriations and other extensions for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, and for other purposes. House Energy and Water FY2025 Senate Energy and Water FY 2025 H.R. 1968 - Making further continuing appropriations and other extensions for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, and for other purposes. H.R. 8997 - Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Act, 2025; H.Con.Res. 14 - Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for Fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Department of Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Act, 2026; Department of Homeland Security Act, 2026; Department of Defense Act, 2026; Disaster supplemental funding general. Energy R&D funding; LIHEAP issues generally S.1700 - LIHEAP Parity Act of 2025 H.R.2486 - Heating and Cooling Relief Act

Issues related to EPA regulations on Clean Air Act (Section 111 d and b) Issues related to EPA regulations generally Issues related to the Good Neighbor Rule Issues related to the coal combustion residuals H.R. 471/S 1462 the Fix Our Forest Act; Legislation related to wildfires and other natural disasters Draft legislation related to the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council; Siting and permitting generally; National Environmental Policy Act; Endangered Species Act generally; Power demand generally; Clean Air Act generally

S. 1337- Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act; Counter-UAS legislation; S. 1875 - Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act of 2025; Cyber incident reporting generally; Cyber regulatory harmonization generally; Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 reauthorization; Issues Related to Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

PNW Insider Trading Activity

PNW insiders have traded $PNW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB TETLOW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,272 shares for an estimated $212,231 .

. PAUL J MOUNTAIN (VP, Finance and Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,503 shares for an estimated $141,182.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PNW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of PNW stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PNW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PNW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PNW forecast page.

PNW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNW recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PNW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jackson Ader from Keybanc set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $98.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $87.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Edward DeArias from BMO Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $98.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $94.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $100.0 on 02/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.