Lobbying Update: $200,000 of OWENS & MINOR INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$200,000 of OWENS & MINOR INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to the medical-surgical supply chain including domestic and near-shore production including the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (Public Law No. 109-417); Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act of 2025 (S. 257).
Issues related to patient access to respiratory therapy including non-invasive ventilation and related reimbursement (see the DMEPOS Relief Act of 2025 [H.R. 2005]; the Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform [SOAR] Act of 2024, 118th Congress H.R. 7829, S. 3821); the extension of telehealth flexibilities (see Public Law No. 119-4); and promoting electronic prescribing platforms.
Issues related to the medical-surgical supply chain including domestic and near-shore production."
OMI Insider Trading Activity
OMI insiders have traded $OMI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 9 purchases buying 3,831,768 shares for an estimated $34,751,126 and 0 sales.
- JONATHAN A LEON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,282 shares for an estimated $62,433
- SNEHASHISH SARKAR sold 2,055 shares for an estimated $25,194
OMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of OMI stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,313,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,166,111
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,141,483 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,919,182
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 349,191 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,563,926
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 333,843 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,363,328
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 276,807 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,617,867
- INVESCO LTD. removed 250,209 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,270,231
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 239,865 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,135,035
