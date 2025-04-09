Lobbying Update: $20,000 of XCEL ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of XCEL ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Electric and gas utility issues

The Federal Power Act, including issues related to renewables."

XEL Insider Trading Activity

XEL insiders have traded $XEL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEVIN W STOCKFISH purchased 2,170 shares for an estimated $149,578

XEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 536 institutional investors add shares of XEL stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XEL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

