Lobbying Update: $20,000 of W&T OFFSHORE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of W&T OFFSHORE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Seabed pipeline approvals by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement at the Department of Interior; gas line approval"
WTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of WTI stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 3,104,484 shares (+427.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,153,443
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 968,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,607,796
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 891,733 shares (-61.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,480,276
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 609,352 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,011,524
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 592,986 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $984,356
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 591,566 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $981,999
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 588,106 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $976,255
