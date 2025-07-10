Lobbying Update: $20,000 of WESTERN UNION lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of WESTERN UNION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Financial Services Issues. Cross Border Remittance Issues. H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

WU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of WU stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WU in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for WU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WU forecast page.

WU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WU recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $10.5 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 02/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.