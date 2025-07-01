Lobbying Update: $20,000 of WAYFAIR LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of WAYFAIR LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor Interior-EPA and Financial Services Appropriations Bills.

Discuss legislative and regulatory issues impacting the home furnishings industry. Discuss impacts and causes of furniture tip-over. Discuss consumer privacy proposal impacts. Support changes to Country of Origin labeling requirements.

Discuss legislative and regulatory issues impacting the home furnishings industry.

Generally support national online sales tax solution.

Discuss impact of tariffs on home furnishings industry."

W Insider Trading Activity

W insiders have traded $W stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $W stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN CONINE (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $7,956,503 .

. NIRAJ SHAH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $7,955,218 .

. FIONA TAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 46,012 shares for an estimated $1,794,723 .

. JON BLOTNER (Pres., Commercial & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,413 shares for an estimated $1,287,901 .

. KATE GULLIVER (CFO and Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 31,024 shares for an estimated $1,150,360 .

. ANKE SCHAFERKORDT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 936 shares for an estimated $37,073 .

. DIANA FROST sold 527 shares for an estimated $17,148

W Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of W stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

W Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $W in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

Zelman issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 05/14/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

W Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $W recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $W in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $38.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Bobby Griffin from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $46.0 on 02/21/2025

