Lobbying Update: $20,000 of WASHINGTON TAX & PUBLIC POLICY GROUP ON BEHALF OF LEGGETT & PLATT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of WASHINGTON TAX & PUBLIC POLICY GROUP ON BEHALF OF LEGGETT & PLATT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to international trade and tariffs. Issues related to steel tariffs. Issues related to trade enforcement. Issues related to trade with Southeast Asia."

LEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of LEG stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LEG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Mike Hickey from Piper Sandler set a target price of $9.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 01/29/2025

