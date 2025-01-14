Lobbying Update: $20,000 of VIASAT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of VIASAT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program funding"

VSAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 10/23.

VSAT Insider Trading Activity

VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares.

RICHARD A BALDRIDGE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 55,000 shares and 0 sales.

INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 2,811,442 shares.

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 2,811,442 shares.

PINCUS (CAYMAN) GLOBAL GROWTH GP LLC WARBURG sold 2,811,443 shares.

TRITON CO-INVEST, L.P. WP sold 2,811,443 shares.

LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 2,811,442 shares.

VSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

