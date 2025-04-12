Lobbying Update: $20,000 of VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax Reform - Restoring the Orphan Drug Tax Credit."

VRTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRTX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

VRTX Insider Trading Activity

VRTX insiders have traded $VRTX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RESHMA KEWALRAMANI (CEO & President) sold 15,198 shares for an estimated $7,826,970

DAVID ALTSHULER (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,939 shares for an estimated $6,405,364 .

. OURANIA TATSIS (EVP, Chief Reg. & Quality Off.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,854 shares for an estimated $3,844,667 .

. EDWARD MORROW III ATKINSON (EVP, Chief Technical Ops. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,164 shares for an estimated $2,912,812 .

. JONATHAN BILLER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $2,332,768 .

. CHARLES F JR WAGNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,298 shares for an estimated $1,649,000

KRISTEN AMBROSE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,931 shares for an estimated $1,363,231.

VRTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 666 institutional investors add shares of VRTX stock to their portfolio, and 743 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VRTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRTX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. issued a "Positive" rating on 02/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Sell" rating on 10/22/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

VRTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRTX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $VRTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $540.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $545.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $460.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $456.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $400.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $550.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $540.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $361.0 on 10/22/2024

