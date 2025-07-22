Lobbying Update: $20,000 of URBAN ONE INC. (FORMERLY KNOWN AS RADIO ONE INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of URBAN ONE INC. (FORMERLY KNOWN AS RADIO ONE INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Monitor issues related to radio broadcasting."
UONEK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of UONEK stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOUNDARY CREEK ADVISORS LP removed 586,864 shares (-67.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $422,542
- ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC added 543,798 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $391,534
- BARCLAYS PLC added 94,006 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,684
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 78,302 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,377
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 32,237 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,210
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 16,361 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,779
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 14,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,195
