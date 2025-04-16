Lobbying Update: $20,000 of UNIVERSAL SYNAPTICS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of UNIVERSAL SYNAPTICS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General support for the inclusion of language pertaining to intermittent fault detection and isolation and related electronic diagnostics in the FY 26 National Defense Authorization Act and the FY 25 and FY 26 Defense Appropriations legislation."
SYNA Insider Trading Activity
SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940
- VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,234 shares for an estimated $99,459.
SYNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 2,003,347 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,895,443
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 594,017 shares (-47.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,335,377
- UBS GROUP AG added 407,000 shares (+374.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,062,239
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 346,681 shares (+105.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,458,693
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 254,655 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,435,269
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC removed 207,187 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,812,511
- DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC removed 192,003 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,653,668
SYNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025
