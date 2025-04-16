Stocks
SYNA

Lobbying Update: $20,000 of UNIVERSAL SYNAPTICS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

April 16, 2025 — 07:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$20,000 of UNIVERSAL SYNAPTICS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General support for the inclusion of language pertaining to intermittent fault detection and isolation and related electronic diagnostics in the FY 26 National Defense Authorization Act and the FY 25 and FY 26 Defense Appropriations legislation."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

SYNA Insider Trading Activity

SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940
  • VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,234 shares for an estimated $99,459.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SYNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SYNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SYNA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYNA forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SYNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.