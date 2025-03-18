Lobbying Update: $20,000 of UMH PROPERTIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of UMH PROPERTIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Housing issues."

UMH Insider Trading Activity

UMH insiders have traded $UMH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL A LANDY (President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $977,500

ANGELA D. PRUITT sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $53,928

AMY LYNN BUTEWICZ sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $35,712

KIERNAN CONWAY sold 1,045 shares for an estimated $19,781

JEFFREY A CARUS purchased 54 shares for an estimated $999

UMH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of UMH stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

