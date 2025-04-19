Lobbying Update: $20,000 of TOPBUILD CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of TOPBUILD CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"None"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
BLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of BLD stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 535,478 shares (+779.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,715,720
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 264,741 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,424,462
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 259,666 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,844,412
- AXIOM INVESTORS LLC /DE removed 227,122 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,712,163
- FMR LLC removed 202,762 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,127,921
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 171,593 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,423,764
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 167,872 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,265,268
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLD forecast page.
BLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $395.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a target price of $381.0 on 12/16/2024
- Kurt Yinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $450.0 on 11/06/2024
- Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $395.0 on 11/05/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.