Lobbying Update: $20,000 of TOPBUILD CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of TOPBUILD CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

BLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of BLD stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

BLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $395.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a target price of $381.0 on 12/16/2024

on 12/16/2024 Kurt Yinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $450.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $395.0 on 11/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.