Lobbying Update: $20,000 of TERADATA GOVERNMENT SYSTEMS LLC lobbying was just disclosed

April 16, 2025 — 10:16 pm EDT

$20,000 of TERADATA GOVERNMENT SYSTEMS LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Teradata Government Systems LLC.
TDC Insider Trading Activity

TDC insiders have traded $TDC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HILLARY ASHTON (Chief Product Officer) sold 54,610 shares for an estimated $1,589,096
  • CLAIRE BRAMLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,464 shares for an estimated $809,646.
  • STEPHEN MCMILLAN (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $600,086
  • KATHLEEN R CULLEN-COTE (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,063 shares for an estimated $237,336.

TDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of TDC stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

