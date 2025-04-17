Lobbying Update: $20,000 of TEACH-NOW INC. DBA MORELAND UNIVERSITY lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of TEACH-NOW INC. DBA MORELAND UNIVERSITY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Promote growth and expansion of Morelands enrollees and regulatory streamlining. Regulatory issues impacting Morelands business interests."
DNOW Insider Trading Activity
DNOW insiders have traded $DNOW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL M COPPINGER sold 26,186 shares for an estimated $401,955
DNOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of DNOW stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,207,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,710,876
- INVESCO LTD. removed 763,851 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,937,701
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 543,403 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,069,673
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 533,691 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,943,319
- FMR LLC removed 521,779 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,788,344
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 437,286 shares (+332.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,689,090
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 387,877 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,046,279
