Lobbying Update: $20,000 of STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Financial legislation

Federal tax legislation relating to energy policy, re-authorization of agriculture programs and extension of temporary tax provisions"

STT Insider Trading Activity

STT insiders have traded $STT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L SUMME has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,815 shares for an estimated $1,381,500 .

. KATHRYN M HORGAN (Executive Vice President) sold 11,111 shares for an estimated $1,073,433

JOHN PLANSKY (Executive Vice President) sold 11,622 shares for an estimated $1,032,382

SAINT-AIGNAN PATRICK DE sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $802,478

ANN FOGARTY (Executive Vice President) sold 3,705 shares for an estimated $368,536

MOSTAPHA TAHIRI (EVP and COO) sold 3,989 shares for an estimated $360,725

ANTHONY BISEGNA (Executive Vice President) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $310,590

JOERG AMBROSIUS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,880 shares for an estimated $288,201

ELIZABETH SCHAEFER (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $117,936

MICHAEL L RICHARDS (EVP and Senior Advisor) sold 750 shares for an estimated $70,530

STT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of STT stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

STT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $101.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $110.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $85.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $98.0 on 04/17/2025

