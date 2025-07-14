Stocks
SPGI

Lobbying Update: $20,000 of S&P GLOBAL F/K/A IHS MARITIME & TRADE lobbying was just disclosed

July 14, 2025 — 01:05 pm EDT

$20,000 of S&P GLOBAL F/K/A IHS MARITIME & TRADE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Container Security Issues, Transportation Cargo Security Maritime Transport Data Collections and Use"

SPGI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPGI stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SPGI Insider Trading Activity

SPGI insiders have traded $SPGI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DOUGLAS L. PETERSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,173 shares for an estimated $9,631,628.
  • STEVEN J KEMPS (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,017,640
  • SALLY MOORE (EVP, Chief Client Officer) sold 499 shares for an estimated $255,147

SPGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 924 institutional investors add shares of SPGI stock to their portfolio, and 882 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SPGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPGI in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

SPGI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPGI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SPGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $597.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $620.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $595.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $632.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $592.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $589.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel set a target price of $603.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $565.0 on 04/16/2025

