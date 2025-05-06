Lobbying Update: $20,000 of SOUTHEASTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of SOUTHEASTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"None"
EML Insider Trading Activity
EML insiders have traded $EML stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EML stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK D. DISANTO has made 8 purchases buying 3,850 shares for an estimated $107,423 and 0 sales.
- NICHOLAS ALEC VLAHOS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $13,725
EML Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of EML stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TETON ADVISORS, INC. removed 54,722 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,452,321
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $530,800
- FORAGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 16,741 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $444,306
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 12,802 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,765
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 11,974 shares (+165.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,789
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 9,524 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,766
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC removed 7,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,434
