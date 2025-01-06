Lobbying Update: $20,000 of RTX CORPORATION AND AFFILIATES (FKARAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of RTX CORPORATION AND AFFILIATES (FKARAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY25 National Defense Authorization Act. Issues related to acquisition. Issues related to defense industrial base, acquisition, and cyber.

FY26 National Defense Authorization Act All issues related to acquisition policy FY25 National Defense Authorization Act All issues related to acquisition policy FY25 Appropriations Act Issues related to software procurement and acquisition policy

FY25 Intelligence Authorization Act. FY25 National Defense Authorization Act. All issues related to security clearance reform."

RTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RTX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

RTX Insider Trading Activity

RTX insiders have traded $RTX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY HAYES (Executive Chairman) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 134,887 shares.

NEIL G. JR MITCHILL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,322 shares.

AMY L JOHNSON (Corporate VP and Controller) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 6,734 shares.

PHILIP J JASPER (President, Raytheon) sold 12,232 shares.

CHRISTOPHER T. CALIO (President and CEO) sold 4,235 shares.

DANTAYA M WILLIAMS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 17,570 shares.

RAMSARAN MAHARAJH (EVP and General Counsel) sold 2,270 shares.

SHANE G EDDY (President, P&W) sold 6,741 shares.

KEVIN G DASILVA (Corporate VP and Treasurer) sold 8,166 shares.

RTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,155 institutional investors add shares of RTX stock to their portfolio, and 1,147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

