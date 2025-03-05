Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ROKU INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ROKU INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the technology industry, including competition in the digital and streaming marketplaces (generally, no specific legislation)

ROKU Insider Trading Activity

ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $14,448,396 .

. CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,586 shares for an estimated $2,892,461 .

. DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,088,390 .

. MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,743 shares for an estimated $694,185 .

. GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,387 shares for an estimated $229,760 .

. JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.

ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

