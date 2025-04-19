Lobbying Update: $20,000 of PTC INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of PTC INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"CoAspire is lobbying two activities for PTC Inc. for the Army and Navy in the FY26 NDAA and FY26 Defense Appropriations Bills."
PTC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PTC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $50,000 on 04/01.
PTC Insider Trading Activity
PTC insiders have traded $PTC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KRISTIAN TALVITIE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,158 shares for an estimated $4,021,688.
- STAATS AARON C VON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,555 shares for an estimated $1,302,061.
- ALICE CHRISTENSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,703 shares for an estimated $329,026
- CORINNA LATHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,482 shares for an estimated $268,739.
PTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of PTC stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,773,653 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,121,577
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,351,071 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,421,424
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 605,222 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,282,169
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 550,763 shares (-81.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,340,726
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 467,195 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,903,144
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 388,628 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,457,030
- FMR LLC removed 343,497 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,158,793
PTC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/13/2024
PTC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $185.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/16/2025
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $175.0 on 04/14/2025
- Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $228.0 on 11/07/2024
