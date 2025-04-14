Lobbying Update: $20,000 of THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Lobbying related to consumer product safety"

PG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PG Insider Trading Activity

PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,847 shares for an estimated $17,773,217 .

. MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029

BALAJI PURUSHOTHAMAN (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,600 shares for an estimated $4,373,980 .

. R. ALEXANDRA KEITH (CEO - Beauty) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,401 shares for an estimated $408,170.

PG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,661 institutional investors add shares of PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,636 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

PG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $159.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $174.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $167.0 on 11/22/2024

on 11/22/2024 Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $180.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $164.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Olivia Tong from Raymond James set a target price of $190.0 on 10/21/2024

