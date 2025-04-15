Lobbying Update: $20,000 of PHREESIA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of PHREESIA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Lobbying related to patient reported quality measurement

Lobbying related to patient reported quality measurement"

PHR Insider Trading Activity

PHR insiders have traded $PHR stock on the open market 95 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 95 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN ROBERTS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 95,486 shares for an estimated $2,552,473 .

. CHAIM INDIG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 71,561 shares for an estimated $1,892,464 .

. BALAJI GANDHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 64,922 shares for an estimated $1,845,297 .

. DAVID LINETSKY (SVP, Life Sciences) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 63,049 shares for an estimated $1,688,120 .

. ALLISON C HOFFMAN (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 52,203 shares for an estimated $1,374,850 .

. MICHAEL WEINTRAUB has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,152 shares for an estimated $1,321,348 .

. AMY BETH VANDUYN (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 37,876 shares for an estimated $861,673 .

. YVONNE HUI (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 9,440 shares for an estimated $219,514.

PHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of PHR stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

PHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $30.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 11/29/2024

