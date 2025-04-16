Stocks
Lobbying Update: $20,000 of PFIZER INC lobbying was just disclosed

April 16, 2025 — 07:16 pm EDT

$20,000 of PFIZER INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medical Supply Chain Resiliency Act; Promotion of robust IP protection for biopharma innovations before WTO and in current and future FTAs"

PFE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PFE Insider Trading Activity

PFE insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072
  • JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $64,825
  • SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240

PFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,087 institutional investors add shares of PFE stock to their portfolio, and 1,642 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 25,315,159 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $671,611,168
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 23,736,431 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,727,514
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,738,757 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,549,223
  • STARBOARD VALUE LP added 15,368,658 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $407,730,496
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 12,434,525 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,887,948
  • AMUNDI removed 10,800,352 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,533,338
  • BARCLAYS PLC removed 10,203,305 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $270,693,681

PFE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

PFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 12/18/2024
  • Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $33.0 on 10/30/2024

