Lobbying Update: $20,000 of OUTFRONT MEDIA LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of OUTFRONT MEDIA LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Assistance and monitoring for COVID-related efforts"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
OUT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of OUT stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 8,679,341 shares (+132.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $157,751,362
- LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC removed 3,008,622 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,683,209
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 2,391,913 shares (+87.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,474,214
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,177,028 shares (+96.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,568,572
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 1,533,977 shares (+6623.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,880,798
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,513,211 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,503,366
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,488,093 shares (+545.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,046,834
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.