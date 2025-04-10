Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ONE GAS lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ONE GAS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Natural gas infrastructure issues; Pipeline safety issues"

OGS Insider Trading Activity

OGS insiders have traded $OGS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL G HUTCHINSON sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $88,836

OGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of OGS stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

OGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OGS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $84.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $76.0 on 10/22/2024

