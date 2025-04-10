Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ONE GAS lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ONE GAS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Natural gas infrastructure issues; Pipeline safety issues"
OGS Insider Trading Activity
OGS insiders have traded $OGS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL G HUTCHINSON sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $88,836
OGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of OGS stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 608,434 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,134,054
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 456,891 shares (+1421.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,639,701
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 439,487 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,434,474
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 391,944 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,142,122
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 378,464 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,208,632
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 342,749 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,735,368
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 310,460 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,499,355
OGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024
OGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OGS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $84.0 on 04/07/2025
- Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $76.0 on 10/22/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
