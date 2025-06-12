Lobbying Update: $20,000 of OMEROS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of OMEROS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General monitoring of health care issues"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
OMER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of OMER stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 599,947 shares (+1357.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,931,564
- MORGAN STANLEY added 426,478 shares (+127.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,505,649
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,466,000
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 229,581 shares (+268.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,887,155
- UBS GROUP AG removed 188,530 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,549,716
- STATE STREET CORP added 144,570 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,188,365
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 139,851 shares (+183.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,149,575
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.