Lobbying Update: $20,000 of OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"NASA Authorization, FY2025 funding, FY2026 funding

OII Insider Trading Activity

OII insiders have traded $OII stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN H BEACHY sold 5,300 shares for an estimated $100,382

OII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of OII stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

