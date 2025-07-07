Lobbying Update: $20,000 of OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"NASA Authorization, FY2025 funding, FY2026 funding
OII Insider Trading Activity
OII insiders have traded $OII stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAREN H BEACHY sold 5,300 shares for an estimated $100,382
OII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of OII stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 1,416,251 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,888,434
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,399,484 shares (-68.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,522,746
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 1,220,278 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,614,263
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 1,139,182 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,845,559
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 945,296 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,616,905
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 710,712 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,500,628
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 514,761 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,226,937
