Lobbying Update: $20,000 of NORFOLK SOUTHERN lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of NORFOLK SOUTHERN lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Monitored congressional oversight and consideration of railroad operations and safety technology and safety legislation.

Issues related to the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Monitor surface transportation funding opportunities, including freight and highway-rail grade crossing improvements."

NSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NSC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/04, 02/12, 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales.

on 04/04, 02/12, 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

NSC Insider Trading Activity

NSC insiders have traded $NSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD H ANDERSON has made 3 purchases buying 1,400 shares for an estimated $357,309 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SAMEH FAHMY has made 2 purchases buying 1,350 shares for an estimated $342,279 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GILBERT H LAMPHERE purchased 607 shares for an estimated $157,735

MARK R GEORGE (President & CEO) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $49,967

WILLIAM JR. CLYBURN purchased 201 shares for an estimated $49,930

NSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 611 institutional investors add shares of NSC stock to their portfolio, and 676 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSC in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024

NSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSC recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $286.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $293.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Ric Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $287.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $282.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $280.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $309.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $285.0 on 10/22/2024

