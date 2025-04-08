Lobbying Update: $20,000 of NISOURCE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of NISOURCE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to pipeline safety natural gas transportation and distribution including leak detection and abatement Energy transition; such as solar and hydrogen utilization Project delivery and permitting reform

Issues related to pipeline safety in the transportation and distribution of fuel

Issues related to pipeline safety natural gas transportation and distribution Energy transition; such as solar and hydrogen utilization Permitting

Issues related to pipeline safety natural gas transportation and distribution Pipeline safety legislation, including the reauthorization for safety programs administered by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration Project delivery and permitting reform"

NI Insider Trading Activity

NI insiders have traded $NI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUNNAR GODE (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $219,560

NI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 350 institutional investors add shares of NI stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

NI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $41.0 on 12/31/2024

on 12/31/2024 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $39.0 on 10/28/2024

