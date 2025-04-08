Lobbying Update: $20,000 of NISOURCE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of NISOURCE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to pipeline safety natural gas transportation and distribution including leak detection and abatement Energy transition; such as solar and hydrogen utilization Project delivery and permitting reform
Issues related to pipeline safety in the transportation and distribution of fuel
Issues related to pipeline safety natural gas transportation and distribution Energy transition; such as solar and hydrogen utilization Permitting
Issues related to pipeline safety natural gas transportation and distribution Pipeline safety legislation, including the reauthorization for safety programs administered by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration Project delivery and permitting reform"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
NI Insider Trading Activity
NI insiders have traded $NI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUNNAR GODE (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $219,560
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
NI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 350 institutional investors add shares of NI stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 6,269,590 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,470,128
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,001,486 shares (+185.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $220,614,625
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 5,984,147 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,977,243
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,344,673 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,950,179
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 3,092,604 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,684,123
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,714,262 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,776,271
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,577,288 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,741,106
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
NI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for NI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NI forecast page.
NI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $41.0 on 12/31/2024
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $39.0 on 10/28/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.