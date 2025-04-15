Lobbying Update: $20,000 of MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Medicaid and COVID-19."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

MOH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MOH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

MOH Insider Trading Activity

MOH insiders have traded $MOH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J ORLANDO sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $301,330

RICHARD M SCHAPIRO sold 136 shares for an estimated $39,809

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MOH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of MOH stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MOH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MOH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MOH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MOH forecast page.

MOH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MOH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $351.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $372.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Michael Ha from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $331.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.