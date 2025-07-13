Lobbying Update: $20,000 of MODERNA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of MODERNA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax Reform - Restoring the Orphan Drug Tax Credit."

MRNA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

MRNA Insider Trading Activity

MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251

ABBAS HUSSAIN sold 312 shares for an estimated $8,736

MRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MRNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/11/2025

MRNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRNA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $26.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $70.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $28.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $40.0 on 03/13/2025

