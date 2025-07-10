Lobbying Update: $20,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES (FORMERLY KNOWN AS CENTURYLINK INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES (FORMERLY KNOWN AS CENTURYLINK INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to corporate and international tax. Issues related to OECD Pillar 2 negotiations on the taxation of global income. Issues related to IRC sections 11, 164(a), 951A, 163(j), 168(k), and 174. (H.R. 1990, S. 1639, H.R. 1347, S. 559, S. 1688, H.R. 574, S. 187, H.R. 1 - Sections 70321, 70322, 70323, 70303, 70301, 70302)"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
LUMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of LUMN stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAN GROUP PLC added 9,376,954 shares (+537.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,757,659
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 7,468,148 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,275,140
- PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,417,585 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,076,933
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,231,803 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,508,667
- INVESCO LTD. added 4,993,403 shares (+94.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,574,139
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 3,825,168 shares (+39.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,994,658
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,798,721 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,890,986
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LUMN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LUMN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LUMN forecast page.
LUMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LUMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Frank Louthan from Raymond James set a target price of $4.5 on 05/05/2025
- Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $6.5 on 02/26/2025
- Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5.0 on 02/21/2025
- Bora Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.25 on 02/10/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.