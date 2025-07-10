Stocks
LUMN

Lobbying Update: $20,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES (FORMERLY KNOWN AS CENTURYLINK INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

July 10, 2025 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$20,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES (FORMERLY KNOWN AS CENTURYLINK INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to corporate and international tax. Issues related to OECD Pillar 2 negotiations on the taxation of global income. Issues related to IRC sections 11, 164(a), 951A, 163(j), 168(k), and 174. (H.R. 1990, S. 1639, H.R. 1347, S. 559, S. 1688, H.R. 574, S. 187, H.R. 1 - Sections 70321, 70322, 70323, 70303, 70301, 70302)"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

LUMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of LUMN stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MAN GROUP PLC added 9,376,954 shares (+537.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,757,659
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 7,468,148 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,275,140
  • PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,417,585 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,076,933
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 5,231,803 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,508,667
  • INVESCO LTD. added 4,993,403 shares (+94.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,574,139
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 3,825,168 shares (+39.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,994,658
  • CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,798,721 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,890,986

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LUMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LUMN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LUMN forecast page.

LUMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LUMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Frank Louthan from Raymond James set a target price of $4.5 on 05/05/2025
  • Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $6.5 on 02/26/2025
  • Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5.0 on 02/21/2025
  • Bora Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.25 on 02/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LUMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.