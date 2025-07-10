Lobbying Update: $20,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES (FORMERLY KNOWN AS CENTURYLINK INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES (FORMERLY KNOWN AS CENTURYLINK INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to corporate and international tax. Issues related to OECD Pillar 2 negotiations on the taxation of global income. Issues related to IRC sections 11, 164(a), 951A, 163(j), 168(k), and 174. (H.R. 1990, S. 1639, H.R. 1347, S. 559, S. 1688, H.R. 574, S. 187, H.R. 1 - Sections 70321, 70322, 70323, 70303, 70301, 70302)"

LUMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of LUMN stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LUMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

LUMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LUMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Frank Louthan from Raymond James set a target price of $4.5 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $6.5 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Bora Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.25 on 02/10/2025

