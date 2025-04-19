Lobbying Update: $20,000 of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor issues pertaining to energy efficiency for residential and commercial HVACR products.

Monitor issues pertaining to tax policy, tax reform.

Monitor issues pertaining tothe Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and associated implementing legislation regarding the phase-down of HFC refrigerants."

LII Insider Trading Activity

LII insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,368 shares for an estimated $1,401,800 .

. PRAKASH BEDAPUDI (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 965 shares for an estimated $596,370

JOSEPH NASSAB (EVP & Pres., Bldg Climate Sol.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 643 shares for an estimated $398,090 .

. TODD J TESKE sold 500 shares for an estimated $337,760

SHERRY BUCK sold 500 shares for an estimated $330,370

CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 394 shares for an estimated $250,072 .

. SHANE D WALL sold 325 shares for an estimated $199,215

LII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of LII stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LII Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LII in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

LII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LII recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $621.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $580.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $675.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $619.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $624.0 on 10/24/2024

