Lobbying Update: $20,000 of KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to tax and tariff policy.

Issues related to tariffs on imports from Canada."

KRO Insider Trading Activity

KRO insiders have traded $KRO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN B KRAMER has made 9 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $104,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRYAN A. HANLEY (Senior VP and Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $7,430 and 0 sales.

KRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of KRO stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

