Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax Reform 2025."

ITW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

ITW Insider Trading Activity

ITW insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERNEST SCOTT SANTI has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 143,453 shares for an estimated $37,871,583 .

. CHRISTOPHER A O'HERLIHY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,453 shares for an estimated $13,293,770 .

. MICHAEL M LARSEN (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,472 shares for an estimated $11,249,470 .

. MARY KATHERINE LAWLER (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 11,647 shares for an estimated $3,179,048

DAVID BYRON JR SMITH purchased 635 shares for an estimated $174,752

ITW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 712 institutional investors add shares of ITW stock to their portfolio, and 725 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ITW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025

ITW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ITW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 01/07/2025

