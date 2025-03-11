Lobbying Update: $20,000 of HUDBAY MINERALS lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of HUDBAY MINERALS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R. 2925 Mining Regulatory Clarity Act and general permitting reform efforts."
HBM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of HBM stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,219,042 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,674,240
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,278,001 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,651,808
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 4,253,400 shares (+86.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,452,540
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD removed 3,625,056 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,362,953
- GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 3,584,200 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,032,020
- WARATAH CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD. removed 3,161,095 shares (-44.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,604,869
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,651,714 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,478,883
