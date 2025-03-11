Lobbying Update: $20,000 of HUDBAY MINERALS lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of HUDBAY MINERALS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 2925 Mining Regulatory Clarity Act and general permitting reform efforts."

HBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of HBM stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

