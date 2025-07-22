Lobbying Update: $20,000 of HENRY SCHEIN lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of HENRY SCHEIN lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Oral and dental care coverage."

HSIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HSIC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

HSIC Insider Trading Activity

HSIC insiders have traded $HSIC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD C CONNETT (CEO, NA Distribution Group) sold 4,036 shares for an estimated $287,161

PHILIP A LASKAWY sold 2,604 shares for an estimated $184,998

HSIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of HSIC stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HSIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSIC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

HSIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HSIC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HSIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeff Johnson from Baird set a target price of $72.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Ross Muken from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $78.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a target price of $86.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 02/26/2025

