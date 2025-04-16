Lobbying Update: $20,000 of GARMIN INTERNATIONAL INC. (FORMERLY REPORTED AS GARMIN LTD.) lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of GARMIN INTERNATIONAL INC. (FORMERLY REPORTED AS GARMIN LTD.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General tax and legislative and regulatory issues."

GRMN Insider Trading Activity

GRMN insiders have traded $GRMN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLIFTON A PEMBLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,364 shares for an estimated $3,836,729 .

. PATRICK DESBOIS (co-COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,911 shares for an estimated $1,569,813 .

. DOUGLAS G. BOESSEN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,418 shares for an estimated $1,185,901 .

. MATTHEW MUNN (EVP, Man. Director - Auto OEM) sold 4,637 shares for an estimated $1,044,755

SUSAN LYMAN (VP, Consumer Sales & Marketing) sold 2,829 shares for an estimated $609,677

LAURIE A MINARD (VP, Human Resources) sold 787 shares for an estimated $177,951

SEAN BIDDLECOMBE (Managing Director, EMEA) sold 587 shares for an estimated $123,327

GRMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of GRMN stock to their portfolio, and 340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GRMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GRMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/16/2024

