Lobbying Update: $20,000 of FLUOR CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of FLUOR CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to energy and transportation"

FLR Insider Trading Activity

FLR insiders have traded $FLR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK E FIELDS (GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,831,268 .

. JOSEPH L BRENNAN (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 11,619 shares for an estimated $584,400

THOMAS P D'AGOSTINO (GROUP PRESIDENT) sold 7,681 shares for an estimated $433,139

FLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of FLR stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

FLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $58.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $66.0 on 10/09/2024

