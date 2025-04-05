Lobbying Update: $20,000 of FLUOR CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of FLUOR CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to energy and transportation"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
FLR Insider Trading Activity
FLR insiders have traded $FLR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK E FIELDS (GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,831,268.
- JOSEPH L BRENNAN (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 11,619 shares for an estimated $584,400
- THOMAS P D'AGOSTINO (GROUP PRESIDENT) sold 7,681 shares for an estimated $433,139
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
FLR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of FLR stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,722,107 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,254,317
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,694,945 shares (+117.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,594,687
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,523,647 shares (+329.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,146,270
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,458,441 shares (-52.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,930,310
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,272,674 shares (-63.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,768,281
- CARTENNA CAPITAL, LP removed 1,265,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,389,800
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,046,610 shares (+10125.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,618,805
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FLR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for FLR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLR forecast page.
FLR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 02/27/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $58.0 on 12/18/2024
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 10/22/2024
- Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $66.0 on 10/09/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.