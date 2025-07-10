Lobbying Update: $20,000 of FEDEX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of FEDEX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to China trade policy. Issues related to de minimis. (H.R.1 - Section 70531)

Issues related to corporate and international taxation. Issues related to OECD Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 negotiations and agreements on the taxation of global income. Issued related to the corporate tax rate and IRC sections 11, 164(a), and 951A. (H.R. 1- Sections 70321, 70322, 70323)"

FDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

FDX Insider Trading Activity

FDX insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK W SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,850 shares for an estimated $25,122,520 .

. JOHN ALAN SMITH (COO - US&CAN FEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,155 shares for an estimated $1,499,050 .

. GINA F. ADAMS (EVP GENL COUNSEL/SECTY) sold 4,770 shares for an estimated $1,153,624

SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,100,256

PAUL S WALSH sold 3,610 shares for an estimated $860,240

MARVIN R ELLISON sold 3,610 shares for an estimated $855,353

R BRAD MARTIN sold 2,123 shares for an estimated $513,235

FDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 651 institutional investors add shares of FDX stock to their portfolio, and 907 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDX in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/25/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

FDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDX recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $FDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $275.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $278.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $295.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Lucas Servera from Truist Securities set a target price of $275.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $320.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $297.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $315.0 on 06/25/2025

